Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 84,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.08. 15,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.01 and its 200-day moving average is $225.53.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

