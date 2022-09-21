Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Shares of PH stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,777. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.