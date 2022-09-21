Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.89. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

