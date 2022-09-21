GazeTV Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. One GazeTV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GazeTV has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $84,199.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV launched on November 26th, 2020. The official website for GazeTV is gazetv.com/#private_access. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

