GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $495.45

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495.45 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 607.50 ($7.34). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.13), with a volume of 533,387 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GBG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.17).

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 515.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About GB Group

In other GB Group news, insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £379,957.50 ($459,107.66).

(Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.