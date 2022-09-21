GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $495.45

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495.45 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 607.50 ($7.34). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.13), with a volume of 533,387 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on GBG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.17).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 515.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.
