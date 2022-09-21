GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 872.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

