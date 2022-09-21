General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.64.

General Mills Trading Up 7.0 %

GIS stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 422,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,507. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $78.54.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

