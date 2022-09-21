Ghost (GHOST) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $82.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,461.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011191 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,567,617 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

