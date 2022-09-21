Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 724,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,253,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
