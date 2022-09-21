Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 8,085 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 406.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.17. 131,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

