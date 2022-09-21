Gleason Group Inc. Invests $39,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 12,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

