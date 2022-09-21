Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Shares Down 5%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.40). Approximately 395,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 270,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.25 ($0.43).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.44.

Insider Activity at Golden Prospect Precious Metals

In related news, insider Robert P. King acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,183.18).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

