Grand Central Investment Group Sells 140 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grand Central Investment Group decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.27. 56,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $297.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

