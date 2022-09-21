Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

DOCU traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 177,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

