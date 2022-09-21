Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

