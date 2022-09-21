Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 178,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 204,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

