Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.3%.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

GPMT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 318,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,107. The company has a market capitalization of $455.45 million, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.