Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.3%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
GPMT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 318,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,107. The company has a market capitalization of $455.45 million, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
