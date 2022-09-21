Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.35

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.35 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.90 ($0.95), with a volume of 4343972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.15 ($0.98).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNC. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
The company has a market cap of £411.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,596.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
