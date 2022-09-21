Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Grin has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $112,890.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,509.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00150141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00276356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00730494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005404 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

