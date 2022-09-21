Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in August

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,055,500 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 13,752,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,507.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Financiero Inbursa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Up 17.9 %

Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock opened at 1.65 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a fifty-two week low of 0.48 and a fifty-two week high of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 1.55.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

