GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $68.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

