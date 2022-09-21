Guardian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 42,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

