H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.13-$4.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. 402,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

