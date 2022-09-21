H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.52. 4,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,171,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

About H World Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.