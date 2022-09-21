Hamilton Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1,487.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,553 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,200,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 872,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 659,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.22. 798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,722. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $111.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.