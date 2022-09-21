Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,072 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,072 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

