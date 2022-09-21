Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1,683.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,723 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 300,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,607,720. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

