Hamilton Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after buying an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,389,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.06. 6,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.60 and a twelve month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

