Handy (HANDY) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a market capitalization of $26.92 million and approximately $630,794.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Handy

Handy’s launch date was October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Handy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

