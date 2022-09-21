Harmony Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $239.54 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00126907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00862805 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,609,134,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,552,973,885 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.