Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $53,812,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,949,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.