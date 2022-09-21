Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 6.8%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.07. 7,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 576,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $754.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $691.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.08 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,740,000 after acquiring an additional 143,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its position in Hawaiian by 18.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 234,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

