HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 308,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $495,000.

FMAT stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

