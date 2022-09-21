HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.