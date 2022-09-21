HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 202.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

