HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,953 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 214.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 294,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

