HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.