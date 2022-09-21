HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $110.78 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79.

