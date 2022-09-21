HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 210 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

HDV opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $110.91.

