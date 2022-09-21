Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.08. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 68,942 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

