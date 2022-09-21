Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 3,425 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 180,253 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,121 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.