Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

HEN3 stock opened at €61.54 ($62.80) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.15.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

