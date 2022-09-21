Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HT opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

