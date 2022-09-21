Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $242,364.55 and approximately $1,379.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00124389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00512796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00896631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.