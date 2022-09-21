Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $242,364.55 and approximately $1,379.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00124389 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00512796 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00896631 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hertz Network
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
