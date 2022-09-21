Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highland Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Highland Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of CVE HI opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.35. Highland Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$44.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00.

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

