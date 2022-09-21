Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.07

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 43254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after acquiring an additional 413,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
