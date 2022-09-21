Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 176,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Home Point Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Home Point Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 38,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Home Point Capital

HMPT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.