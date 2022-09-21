Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 176,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Home Point Capital Trading Up 0.4 %
Home Point Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 38,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Point Capital (HMPT)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.