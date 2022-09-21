Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.07. 42,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,968. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.