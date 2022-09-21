Husky (HUSKY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Husky (HUSKY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Husky has a market cap of $432,444.22 and approximately $64,580.00 worth of Husky was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Husky has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Husky coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00544069 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00885146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Husky Profile

Husky’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2021. Husky’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Husky is www.huskytoken.com. Husky’s official Twitter account is @HuskyTokenTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Husky Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Husky is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that half the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Husky directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Husky should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Husky using one of the exchanges listed above.

