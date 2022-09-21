HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $33,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HyreCar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $466,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 373,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 1,458.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.68.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 598.93%. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

